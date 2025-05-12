403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombia Grants Asylum To Panama’S Ex-President After 16-Month Embassy Refuge
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia granted political asylum to former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli on May 10, 2025, enabling his departure from Nicaragua's embassy in Panama City after a 16-month refuge.
The Colombian Foreign Ministry confirmed the decision, coordinating safe passage via diplomatic vehicle to an airport for a flight to Bogotá. Martinelli, 73, faces a 10-year prison sentence in Panama for laundering $19 million through contractors during his 2010 purchase of a publishing conglomerate.
Panama's Supreme Court upheld the conviction in 2023, barring Martinelli from the 2024 presidential race. His running mate, José Raúl Mulino, replaced him on the ballot and won the election, campaigning on Martinelli's infrastructure legacy, including Panama City's metro system.
Nicaragua initially granted Martinelli asylum in February 2024, allowing him to avoid incarceration while living in its embassy with his dog, Bruno.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro framed the asylum as adherence to the 1928 Convention on Asylum and 1933 Convention on Political Asylum, emphasizing Colombia 's“humanitarian tradition.”
Panama's government issued a safe-conduct pass, citing treaty obligations despite Martinelli's conviction. The ex-president announced his arrival in Bogotá on social media, thanking Petro and Nicaraguan leaders Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.
Martinelli's Asylum in Colombia Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
Martinelli governed Panama from 2009 to 2014, overseeing economic growth fueled by infrastructure projects amid corruption allegations. The U.S. sanctioned him in 2023 for“significant” graft.
His relocation to Colombia avoids immediate imprisonment but leaves unresolved questions about future extradition. Panama has not signaled plans to pursue further legal action.
The case highlights Latin America's complex interplay of political asylum and judicial accountability, particularly for business-linked leaders.
Martinelli's asylum underscores regional alliances, with Nicaragua and Colombia positioning themselves as defenders of sovereignty against perceived judicial overreach.
For Panama, the episode tests diplomatic relations while reinforcing the legal system's independence. Business analysts note the potential impact on investor confidence, given Martinelli's ongoing influence and Panama's reliance on international partnerships for canal operations.
The Colombian Foreign Ministry confirmed the decision, coordinating safe passage via diplomatic vehicle to an airport for a flight to Bogotá. Martinelli, 73, faces a 10-year prison sentence in Panama for laundering $19 million through contractors during his 2010 purchase of a publishing conglomerate.
Panama's Supreme Court upheld the conviction in 2023, barring Martinelli from the 2024 presidential race. His running mate, José Raúl Mulino, replaced him on the ballot and won the election, campaigning on Martinelli's infrastructure legacy, including Panama City's metro system.
Nicaragua initially granted Martinelli asylum in February 2024, allowing him to avoid incarceration while living in its embassy with his dog, Bruno.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro framed the asylum as adherence to the 1928 Convention on Asylum and 1933 Convention on Political Asylum, emphasizing Colombia 's“humanitarian tradition.”
Panama's government issued a safe-conduct pass, citing treaty obligations despite Martinelli's conviction. The ex-president announced his arrival in Bogotá on social media, thanking Petro and Nicaraguan leaders Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.
Martinelli's Asylum in Colombia Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
Martinelli governed Panama from 2009 to 2014, overseeing economic growth fueled by infrastructure projects amid corruption allegations. The U.S. sanctioned him in 2023 for“significant” graft.
His relocation to Colombia avoids immediate imprisonment but leaves unresolved questions about future extradition. Panama has not signaled plans to pursue further legal action.
The case highlights Latin America's complex interplay of political asylum and judicial accountability, particularly for business-linked leaders.
Martinelli's asylum underscores regional alliances, with Nicaragua and Colombia positioning themselves as defenders of sovereignty against perceived judicial overreach.
For Panama, the episode tests diplomatic relations while reinforcing the legal system's independence. Business analysts note the potential impact on investor confidence, given Martinelli's ongoing influence and Panama's reliance on international partnerships for canal operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment