'Who On Earth Would Troll...': Shashi Tharoor, IAS Association Fire Back At Online Hate Against Vikram Misri, Family
Voicing his frustration over the backlash, Tharoor told NDTV,“I can't understand who on earth would troll and why? What could they be critical of, and what could these people have done differently or better?”IAS Association condemns trolling
The Association of Indian Diplomats, also strongly condemned the“trolling,” stating that it was“appalling and completely unacceptable.”
Association of Indian Diplomat's statementTrolls against Vikram Misri
In the wake of India's precision strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor-on May 7-Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emerged as a key figure, articulating India's strategic stance throughout the crisis.
However, following his announcement on May 10 that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full ceasefire across land, air, and sea, Misri found himself the target of a coordinated online trolling campaign. The backlash included attacks on his patriotism and even escalated to the doxing of his family's personal details.
(Keep checking for more updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment