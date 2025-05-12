'Who On Earth Would Troll...': Shashi Tharoor, IAS Association Fire Back At Online Hate Against Vikram Misri, Family

MENAFN - Live Mint): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor came to the defence of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri amid a wave of online criticism following the announcement of a ceasefire "understanding" between India and Pakistan.

Voicing his frustration over the backlash, Tharoor told NDTV,“I can't understand who on earth would troll and why? What could they be critical of, and what could these people have done differently or better?”

IAS Association condemns trolling

The Association of Indian Diplomats, also strongly condemned the“trolling,” stating that it was“appalling and completely unacceptable.”

Association of Indian Diplomat's statement

Trolls against Vikram Misri

In the wake of India's precision strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor-on May 7-Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emerged as a key figure, articulating India's strategic stance throughout the crisis.

However, following his announcement on May 10 that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full ceasefire across land, air, and sea, Misri found himself the target of a coordinated online trolling campaign. The backlash included attacks on his patriotism and even escalated to the doxing of his family's personal details.

