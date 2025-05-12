'Pakistan Responsible For The Losses It Faced': Indian Armed Forces Declare Amid Ongoing India-Pak Conflict

MENAFN - Live Mint)Addressing a briefing on Monday afternoon, the Armed Forces put it out clearly that Pakistan was responsible for the losses it faced. He even added that if India and Pakistan were to fight another war, it would be different than“this one.”

Air Marshal AK Bharti had earlier mentioned that India was left with no other option but to strike Pakistan where“it hurt the most," after it violated the ceasefire. On Monday, the Director General of Air Operations (DGAO) reiterated a similar stance, stating:“Pakistan was responsible for the losses it faced.”

What were Pakistan's losses?

DGAO Air Bharti made the comments in reference to how merely hours after agreeing to ceasefire post Operation Sindoor, Pakistan violated the“understanding,” sending“drones in waves" on India.

Consequently, the Indian military decided to“strike where it hurt the most,” and carried out precision strikes at six airbases : Chaklala in Rawalpindi, Murid in Chakwal, Rafiqui in Shorkot, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian, said Air Marshal AK Bharti.

Additionally, around 35-40 Pakistan military personnel were killed, the Indian Armed Forces had said during Sunday's briefing. The Indian Air Force had also“downed a few” planes (Hi-Tech).

“Our battle-proven systems stood the test of time and take them head on. Another highlight has been the stellar performance of the indigenous air defence system, the Akash system." Air Marshal Bharti told the media.

"Putting together and operationalising the potent AD environment has been possible only because of budgetary and policy support from the government of India in the last decade,” Bharti added.

Why is there no evidence from Pakistan's side?

Responding to a reporter's question, about why no evidence of the damage caused by the Indian military to Pakistan was coming up, AK Bharti noted:

“That is expected, they will do whatever is needed to assuage their people. Our fight is against the terrorists, not with the Pakistan civilians. We have been very clear on that.”

Chinese origin missile 'missed its target'

Air Marshal AK Bharti also noted that Chinese-made PL-15 missile“missed its target” as Pakistan fired it towards India during its response to Operation Sindoor.

The DGAO, however, did not disclose which target the Chinese PL-15 missile failed to hit.

Previously, Pakistan had confirmed deploying the PL-15 missile during its recent aerial engagement with India, in what appeared to be an effort to heighten tensions with its neighbour. Around 300-400 Turkish-made drones had also been used to attack India, the Indian Defence Forces had stated.