Tex-Mex Brunch Fiesta At Holiday Inn Dhaka

Dhaka: From May 17, Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is offering a Saturday escape with the Tex-Mex Brunch Fiesta, an all-day affair that blends vibrant Hispanic flavors with the tradition of brunch.

Hosted at the hotel's Attitude Restaurant and the Skyline Swimming Pool, this Saturday event offers a whole day immersion into the art of leisure, flavor, and family togetherness.

Guests can savor from classic breakfast favorites like waffles and pancakes to eggs benedict, mini–chicken Sliders (colorful burger buns), Chicken Flautas, Chicken Quesadillas, Breakfast Burrito, Beef Fajitas, Tex-Mex Mexican Pizza, Bacon and Cheese Jalapeño Poppers Pizza, Chicken Enchiladas, Tex-Mex Wings with Corn Salsa, Stuffed Potato with Chili Con Carne and more.

Complementing the savory selections is a decadent display of handcrafted cheese platters, croissants, pastries, and donuts.

A dedicated poolside bar is available with complimentary mocktails, where handcrafted refreshments are served alongside live musical performances.

All dine in guests can indulge in complimentary access to the Skyline Pool, and revel in water-based fun with splash games, floating toys, and water guns. A photo booth is also available to capture moments with friends and family.

The 18th floor transforms into a vibrant Kids' Zone and children can enjoy an in-house movie theatre complete with popcorn, enjoy guided cooking sessions, and explore interactive play areas featuring slides, rocking horses, painting zones, and more.

Exclusive promotional offers are available: Buy One Get One at BDT 4,500 net and Buy One Get Two at BDT 5,500 net.

For group bookings of 10 to 15 guests, Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre offers complimentary accommodation.

