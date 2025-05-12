Radisson Blu Chattogram Launches New Summer Campaign
Dhaka: This summer, Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View launches its newest seasonal campaign-“Season of Summer Thrill at the Blu”-running from May 1 to June 30.
The campaign invites guests to enjoy an indulgent mix of refreshing pool experiences and delicious summer bites, all while enjoying a 25 per cent discount on swimming pool access.
As part of the seasonal offering, guests can dive into a specially curated poolside food menu, perfect for summer cravings.
Highlights from the food lineup include: Detox Healthy Salad, Caesar Salad, Chicken Quesadilla, Crispy Chicken Schnitzel, Fish & Chips, Corn-Fed Chicken Breast, Beef Kala Bhuna Sandwich, and Southern Fried Chicken Burger.
To complement the summer feast, guests can cool off with a variety of post-swim drinks crafted: Banana Smoothie, Strawberry Smoothie, Tangy & Spicy Turmeric, Cucumber Mint Mojito, Lemon Ginger and Mint Cooler, Watermelon Cilantro, Wood Apple Summer Pool, and Summer Pool Spritzer.
With a cityscape, bay view, and greenery surrounding the pool area, Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View promises a quality staycation-style experience for families, friends, and solo guests, concluded a release.
