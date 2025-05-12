Russian Drone Strike Damages School In Chernihiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Overnight, Russian forces attacked a school in Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region with drones, damaging windows, doors, the roof, and the building's facade.

Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus reported the incident on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“Last night, Russian drones targeted a school located just over 10 kilometers from the border... As a result of the attack, windows, doors, the roof, and the facade were damaged,” the statement reads.

Chaus confirmed that children are currently studying remotely and no injuries were reported.

Over the past week, Russian attacks hit 29 settlements across three districts in Chernihiv region. The regional administration recorded 479 explosions during 221 strikes.

In another recent attack, a 74-year-old woman in a border village of Novhorod-Siverskyi district was injured on May 5 after a drone dropped an explosive. The attack also destroyed or damaged several private homes.

In Chernihiv district on May 7, a civilian car was damaged in shelling.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia launched 108 drones at Ukraine overnight. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 55, while 30 drones were lost from tracking.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine