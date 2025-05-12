Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Peshawar Bans Use Of Drones And Quadcopters For 30 Days Amid Security Concerns

Peshawar Bans Use Of Drones And Quadcopters For 30 Days Amid Security Concerns


2025-05-12 06:05:36
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Amid rising security concerns, the district administration in Peshawar has imposed a 30-day ban on flying drones and quadcopters across the district under Section 144 of the CrPC.

According to officials, the decision has been taken to safeguard public lives, protect sensitive installations, and prevent potential threats to peace.

Also Read: CTD Registers Terror Case in Yesterday's Suicide Attack on Police Van in Peshawar

Violators will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The administration has urged citizens to strictly comply with the order and report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities immediately.

MENAFN12052025000189011041ID1109536622

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search