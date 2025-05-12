Peshawar Bans Use Of Drones And Quadcopters For 30 Days Amid Security Concerns

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Amid rising security concerns, the district administration in Peshawar has imposed a 30-day ban on flying drones and quadcopters across the district under Section 144 of the CrPC.

According to officials, the decision has been taken to safeguard public lives, protect sensitive installations, and prevent potential threats to peace.

Violators will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The administration has urged citizens to strictly comply with the order and report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities immediately.