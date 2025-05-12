Consumers Energy's Summer Energy Forecast: Michigan's Grid Ready To Weather The Heat

JACKSON, Mich., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures rise and energy demand increases, Consumers Energy is prepared to deliver safe, reliable and affordable power to customers across the region throughout the summer. Our integrated energy strategy-featuring a balanced mix of generation sources, preparation and customer programs-ensures that homes and businesses stay powered during peak demand periods.

"Our priority is always to keep the lights on, especially when our customers need us most," said Sri Maddipati, vice president of electric supply. "Thanks to our diversified energy portfolio and proactive grid planning, we are entering the summer season confident in our ability to provide reliable power."

Consumers Energy's forward-looking supply plan features a robust mix of flexible generation resources that continue to evolve through strategic investments, like the acquisition of the Covert facility and recent expansion of the Zeeland Generating Station . We will also continue the operation of the Jackson Generating Station and the Karn 3 and 4 combined cycle units.

"Our energy future is built on careful planning, smart investments and a flexible, reliable grid. Not only are we already seeing these investments pay off, but we'll continue to see dividends for generations to come," said Maddipati.

Strategic investments in our facilities are critical to our long-term strategy to strengthen the grid, reduce outages and prepare for the energy needs of the future as outlined in the company's Reliability Roadmap . These investments helped to reduce customers' average time without power by over 20 minutes last year .

In addition to our robust generation supply, Consumers Energy maintains ongoing grid monitoring and communications efforts. Control centers survey the grid 24/7 to respond quickly to any issue that may arise and there is daily coordination with MISO as part of a highly connected regional network featuring integrated transmission and distribution systems.

Consumers Energy rewards customers financially for shifting energy use to early morning, evening and overnight times in the summer. Customers can lower their bills even more through programs that encourage households to use smart thermostats and agree to use less energy at peak times on a few days each summer. Customer programs combined with the diversified, flexible and prepared approach allow Consumers Energy to meet Michigan's energy demand while continuing to advance.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. Consumers Energy knows job number one is to keep the lights on for customers. We are committed to delivering reliable, flexible, and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

