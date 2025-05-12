Cybersecurity Veteran Kevin Mandia Joins DTEX’S Advisory Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founder of Mandiant and advisor to global governments and Boards will support the company's insider-risk mission

SAN JOSE, Calif. , May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEX Systems , the trusted leader of insider risk management, today announced the appointment of Kevin Mandia to its Advisory Board. A recognized authority on cyber defense, threat intelligence and national security issues, Mandia joins DTEX at a time when insider threats – fueled by geopolitical conflict, technological misuse, the rise of AI, and increased remote digital access – are accelerating in both scale and sophistication. These human elements remain the most unpredictable aspect of insider risk, requiring organizations to focus not just on technology, but on human behavior.

A former military officer and founder of Mandiant, Mandia has advised U.S. diplomats, testified before Congress, and led incident response for some of the most consequential cyber breaches of the past two decades. His experience, going from founder to public-company CEO and building Mandiant into one of the world's most respected incident response and threat intelligence firms, coupled with now supporting early-stage innovation as a Co-founder and General Partner at Ballistic Ventures, will help guide DTEX to deter insider threats before they become national security issues or enterprise incidents.

“Insider risks have become a growing concern for organizations and national security alike,” said Mandia.“We are seeing increasing attention from Boards and leadership teams as adversaries exploit trusted access. DTEX has developed a thoughtful, proactive approach that goes beyond traditional alerts to help organizations detect, understand, and mitigate these threats. I'm proud to support a team committed to helping customers stay ahead of the evolving risk landscape.”

DTEX's 2025 Cost of Insider Risks Global Report highlights that 81% of organizations now have or are planning to have an insider risk management program. This aligns with the 2024 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Homeland Threat Assessment , which underscores a significant increase in cyber espionage activities targeting critical infrastructure sectors, including technology, government and healthcare. Nation-state actors are intensifying efforts by using sophisticated tactics to compromise national security and public safety. As a result, Boards are prioritizing strategies to defend against insider threats for organizational resilience.

“On behalf of the team at DTEX Systems, we are thrilled to welcome Kevin Mandia to the DTEX Advisory Board,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX Systems.“Kevin was an early-career mentor to me, so I know firsthand that his expertise combined with his mission-oriented focus from Mandiant will be invaluable for our mission to protect organizations and governments from insider risks.”

Mandia joins an esteemed group of cybersecurity and intelligence leaders on the DTEX Advisory Board, including The Honorable Sue Gordon, former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Rear Admiral (Ret.) Mike Studeman, former Commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence. DTEX also recently welcomed Michael“Barni” Barnhart, former head of Google Mandiant's North Korea threat hunting operations, to its Insider Intelligence and Investigations (i3) team.

Mandia's appointment highlights the urgent reality that insider risk is more than an operational concern, rather it is an existential threat to national security and enterprise stability. With Mandia's renowned strategic insight, DTEX is positioned to accelerate the development and deployment of innovative solutions that detect, deter, and defend against insider threats, enabling organizations worldwide to proactively secure their most critical assets.

About DTEX Systems

As the trusted leader of insider risk management, DTEX transforms enterprise security by displacing reactive tools with a proactive solution that stops insider risks from becoming data breaches. DTEX InTERCEPTTM consolidates Data Loss Prevention, User Activity Monitoring, and User Behavior Analytics in one lightweight platform to enable organizations to achieve a trusted and protected workforce. Backed by behavioral science, powered by AI, and used by governments and organizations around the world, DTEX is the trusted authority for protecting data and people at scale with privacy by design.

