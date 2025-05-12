Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Lebanese Pres. Meets Kuwaiti Acting PM


2025-05-12 06:04:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- Visiting President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun met on Sunday at his residence in Bayan Palace Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
Present at the meeting were head of His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Dakheel Al-Dakheel and head of the honorary delegation and Advisor at the Amiri Diwan Mohammad Abulhassan. (end) gta

