Lebanese Pres. Meets Kuwaiti Acting PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- Visiting President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun met on Sunday at his residence in Bayan Palace Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
Present at the meeting were head of His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Dakheel Al-Dakheel and head of the honorary delegation and Advisor at the Amiri Diwan Mohammad Abulhassan. (end) gta
