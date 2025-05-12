Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

German Bourse Thrives As Washington, Beijing Suspend Tariffs, Lowering Rate


2025-05-12 06:04:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, May 12 (KUNA) -- The Frankfurt Stock Exchange's DAX and MDAX benchmarks thrived during Monday trading on the backdrop of of a American-Chinese agreement to suspend tariffs for 90 days and lowering their rates.
The DAX index, which has 40 German companies trading, went up by 1.54 percent to reach 23861 points, while the MDAX went up by 1.10 percent to reach 30056 points.
The Washington and Beijing announcement was met enthusiastically by markets globally after the US announced back in April new tariffs on products coming from China. (end)
anj


MENAFN12052025000071011013ID1109536570

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search