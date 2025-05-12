403
Kuwait FM Affirms, Praises Kuwait's Diplomatic Journey
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya affirmed Monday that Kuwait's diplomatic journey since 1961, has embodied its position as a voice for peace and dialogue, upholding its' wise and moderate approach in dealing with various international issues.
In a speech marking Kuwait Diplomatic Day, Al-Yahya expressed his deep appreciation for the efforts of the Foreign Ministry's first generation personnel and all those working in the diplomatic corps locally and in foreign missions, who represent Kuwait and uphold its message.
He stated that global changes require us to develop and strengthen diplomatic cadres to meet future challenges with confidence, achieve Kuwait's vision, and build a positive and bright image of the nation.
He emphasized the importance of developing the diplomatic work system to be more effective and proactive, enhancing Kuwait's diplomatic ability to deal with emerging challenges and protect national interests.
Al-Yahya added that this day is a renewed pledge of loyalty to diplomatic work and a firm commitment to the approach of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, in carrying Kuwait's message. (end)
