QIC Group Launches Dual MENA Insurtech And Fintech Summits

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Group (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, yesterday inaugurated the fourth edition of the MENA Insurtech Summit alongside the inaugural MENA Fintech Summit at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

Held under the auspices of the Qatar Central Bank, led by H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, Governor of the Qatar Central Bank, and represented by Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al-Thani, Deputy Governor of the Qatar Central Bank, the two-day event convenes over 1,500 participants, including more than 140 speakers, 100 startups, and 45 investors, to explore the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) in the insurance and financial sectors.

The opening ceremony was attended by dignitaries, ministers, and prominent public and private stakeholders.

The summits, held under one roof, represent a bold step forward in QIC Group's efforts to build a unified platform that champions digital innovation in both the insurance and financial sectors. By bridging the two rapidly converging industries, the dual summits enable cross-sector collaboration, policy development, and investment in next-generation technologies such as AI, open finance, and embedded insurance. Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, Chairman of QIC Group, opened the summit by underscoring the strategic importance of this unified platform:“These two summits, held under one roof, reflect our steadfast commitment to supporting Qatar's National Vision 2030 and reinforcing the country's position as a regional leader in innovation and digital transformation. More than annual gatherings, these forums serve as strategic platforms to empower entrepreneurs, encourage collaboration, and attract future-facing investments to our economy.”

Following the opening address, a keynote panel took participants on a reflective journey through QIC's legacy as Qatar's first national insurer. The session featured an archival photograph of QIC's headquarters, one of the first four skyscrapers to rise in Doha over 60 years ago, serving as a powerful metaphor for QIC's enduring role in shaping the country's progress.

“QIC has always been at the forefront of Qatar's evolution,” said Salem Al Mannai, QIC Group CEO.“From helping shape the skyline of Doha to driving innovation in the insurance industry, our mission has always aligned with national aspirations. It is only natural that we now lead in the digital transformation era, serving as a catalyst for economic growth, regional leadership, and global relevance.”

This legacy reinforces QIC's deep-rooted commitment to innovation, not just in technology but as a driver of national prosperity and global positioning.