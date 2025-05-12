Qatar, Hong Kong Discuss Strengthening Cooperation In Communications And Information Technology

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Communications and Information Technology, H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, met yesterday with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, H E John Lee and the accompanying delegation.

The visit comes as part of an official trip to the State of Qatar, during which a series of meetings will be held to strengthen economic and technological cooperation between the two sides.

The meeting focused on advancing bilateral cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in the communications and information technology sector.

Both sides discussed ways to enhance partnerships in digital innovation, emerging technologies, and the development of digital infrastructure and smart government services.

The two parties also reviewed successful experiences in areas such as smart cities and digital governance and explored prospects for collaboration between digital startups and government and private entities in both countries.

These discussions aim to foster future partnerships that will support the digital economy and accelerate innovation.

The visit reflects a shared commitment to strengthening ties in digital economy, technology, and innovation, while identifying new opportunities for investment and collaboration in smart services.