Indonesia's High-Speed Train Hits Record 25,000 Daily Passengers During Holiday Surge

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Jakarta: Indonesia's Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, locally known as Whoosh, has reached a new milestone, transporting more than 25,000 passengers in a single day, the highest figure since the China-made line began operations in October 2023.

PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (KCIC), a joint venture consortium between Indonesian and Chinese firms that constructs and operates the railway, announced on Sunday that Whoosh served 25,316 passengers on Saturday, surpassing the previous record of 24,350 passengers set on Jan. 27, 2025.

"Since commencing operations in October 2023, Whoosh has transported a total of 9.2 million passengers. We thank everyone who has chosen Whoosh as their mode of public transportation. This achievement reflects Whoosh's growing role as a reliable option for fast, comfortable, and modern mobility," said Eva Chairunisa, general manager corporate secretary of PT KCIC, in a press release.

Chairunisa noted that the rise in passenger numbers began on Friday, when Whoosh carried 22,000 passengers in a single day.

"The record-breaking passenger numbers coincided with the long holiday for Waisak Day. Many people were using Whoosh to travel with their families to vacation destinations such as Bandung, Jakarta, and Karawang," she added.

Since February 2025, KCIC has consistently operated 62 Whoosh trips daily. Trains on the Jakarta-Bandung route run every 30 minutes, while services to and from Karawang are available hourly.