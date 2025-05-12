QU Celebrates First Graduating Class From College Of Dental Medicine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a landmark moment for education and healthcare in Qatar, Qatar University (QU) announced the graduation of the first cohort from its College of Dental Medicine (CDEM) - the country's first and only dental college.

This milestone represents not only the culmination of six years of rigorous academic and clinical training but also the realisation of a national vision to establish a self-sufficient, highly skilled oral healthcare workforce.

Notably, half of this pioneering graduating class are Qatari nationals, marking a significant step toward national workforce localisation.

Launched in September 2019, the College of Dental Medicine is Qatar's first and only dental school, offering a six-year Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) program. This pioneering cohort of 14 students, 50% of whom are Qatari, represents the country's initial step toward a sustainable and self-sufficient dental workforce. Most of these new graduates will now begin their professional careers within Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), ensuring their skills are immediately applied within the national healthcare system.

Professor Asmaa Al-Thani, QU's Vice-President for Health and Medical Sciences, reflected on the broader institutional impact,“This graduation is not only a celebration of student achievement but also a testament to Qatar's vision for integrated, high-quality health profession education. The College of Dental Medicine stands as a national model of what can be achieved when academic excellence, clinical partnerships, and strategic vision come together. We are proud to contribute to a new generation of health profession leaders who will shape the future of patient care in Qatar.”

Professor Mandeep Singh Duggal, Dean of the College of Dental Medicine, described the graduation of the inaugural class as a“proud and pivotal moment in the history of education in the State of Qatar, and a dream that has been realized to have dental education within our borders.”

He added,“In partnership with our stakeholders, the College has grown into an internationally recognised institution. These new graduates are ready to make an excellent, evidence-based and ethical contribution to dental practice, and they will stand shoulder to shoulder with the best dental graduates in the world.”

The role of HMC has been vital in shaping this new generation of dental professionals. Dr. Khalifa Al-Ansari, Chairman of Hamad Dental Services, stated,“The graduation of this first cohort is a proud moment for all of us at Hamad Medical Corporation. Through our partnership with the College of Dental Medicine, we have witnessed the remarkable growth of future dental professionals, nurtured in a clinical environment that meets the highest standards of patient care and academic excellence.”