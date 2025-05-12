XT.COM Unveils “MNT × XT Carnival” With $500,000 Prize Pool And High-Octane Trading Fest

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM a premier global digital-asset exchange, has kicked off the MNT × XT Carnival on May 8, 2025. Running from 10:00 UTC on May 8 through 10:00 UTC on June 7 , this month-long celebration invites retail traders to compete for a $500,000 prize pool through zero-fee spot trading, futures tournaments, high-yield staking and exclusive newcomer rewards-all designed to boost engagement for Mantle's MNT token on

& Mantle: A Strategic Collaboration

and Mantle are joining forces to deepen MNT's liquidity and visibility in global markets. By listing MNT with robust incentives, provides Mantle's growing community a premier venue for trading and staking, while traders gain access to MNT's fast-growing ecosystem via one of the industry's most user-friendly platforms.

Start Strong: Newcomer Bonuses

To help newcomers get off to a flying start, will award 5 MNT to any user who deposits at least 100 USDT (in any asset) within seven days of signing up. Those same users who go on to complete spot or futures trades totaling 100 USDT in that period will receive an additional 10 MNT. Furthermore, the referral program enables existing users to share the excitement: whenever a referred friend both deposits and trades 100 USDT or more, both the referrer and the referee will earn 10 MNT each, with no upper limit on referrals.

Compete & Earn: Trading Races

Participants can unleash their strategies on zero-fee spot pairs-MNT/USDT, XT/USDT and XT/BTC-knowing that every qualifying MNT/USDT trade of 100 USDT or more will earn them 5 MNT, limited to the first 3,000 traders, while the top 2,000 by volume will enjoy additional tiered bonuses. For futures enthusiasts, the MNT-denominated futures showdown offers a chance to share in a 288,888 USDT prize pool, with further trial-fund rewards unlocked at key volume milestones.

Stake & Grow: High-Yield Pools

To cater to different risk appetites and lock-up preferences, and Mantle have structured three tiers of staking rewards. Early birds who deposit at least 150 MNT between May 8 and May 15 and maintain that stake for seven days will share in a 10,000 MNT pool. From May 8 to May 14, users may also stake MNT, XT or USDT in the Launchpool to tap into an 18,000 MNT plus 13,950 USDT reward pool. Finally, from June 4 to June 7, those who stake MNT will enjoy a limited-time APY boost of up to 200 percent.

Join the Community: Global Celebrations

Across 11 official Telegram channels-including Chinese, English and other languages-users can join live AMAs, participate in quizzes and enter raffles to share 14,000 USDT in community incentives. These interactive sessions will feature Mantle's core development team and product leaders, offering in-depth insights into the network roadmap and platform innovations.

When & How to Participate



Event window: May 8, 10:00 UTC – June 7, 10:00 UTC Full rules & registration: Visit

About Mantle (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) is the native token of Mantle's layer-2 ecosystem, designed to power governance, staking incentives and network participation. Since its mainnet launch, MNT has carved out a niche among DeFi builders for its developer-friendly tooling and community-driven governance model. Listing on marks Mantle's next step toward broader adoption and liquidity.

About

Founded in 2018, now serves nearly 7.8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

...

Disclaimer : This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at