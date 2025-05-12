Dawn F. Landry Unveils Summer-To-Fall 2025 Speaking Lineup To Empower Technical Professionals And Business Leaders

Dawn F. Landry Speaker One Sheet_Page One

Dawn F. Landry Speaker One Sheet_Page Two

Dawn F. Landry Featured Speaker

Announcing New Keynote Topic: "Imposter to Empowered, how to recognize, confront, and overcome imposter thoughts, turning self-doubt into confident leadership."

- Dawn F. Landry, Authentizity CEO & FounderHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dawn F. Landry , renowned B2B growth strategist and CEO of Authentizity , proudly announces the Summer-to-Fall 2025 speaking engagements aimed at transforming technical professionals into dynamic business developers and leaders.With a legacy of empowering organizations through strategic communication and leadership development, Landry's presentations have inspired and equipped audiences nationwide.Landry's Summer-to-Fall 2025 speaking topics include:.(NEW Featured Topic) Imposter to Empowered: A powerful exploration of how to recognize, confront, and overcome imposter syndrome, turning self-doubt into confident, authentic leadership..Winning with WhiskersTM: A business fable highlighting the power of self-awareness and understanding others to overcome obstacles..BD DynamicsTM: Strategies to empower technically-minded professionals in business development roles..Defining Your“I” in BusIness and BusIness DevelopmentTM: Personalizing business development approaches..CliftonStrengthsTeam Alignment: Leveraging individual strengths for enhanced team performance..The Common Denominator in All Challenging Situations: Communication!: Addressing communication as the key to resolving challenges..ARMORED: Applying professional crisis management experiences to personal challenges.By combining her expertise as a Gallup-Certified CliftonStrengthsCoach with her experience in business development, Landry offers audiences actionable insights and transformative strategies.Landry shares her vision,“Technical brilliance doesn't have to come at the expense of communication or leadership ability. My goal is to help professionals connect with authenticity, lead with confidence, and build business relationships that drive real growth."For speaking engagements or more information, visit Authentizity's Speaker Page at or contact Dawn F. Landry directly at ....- ### -ABOUT AUTHENTIZITY & DAWN F. LANDRYDawn F. Landry is a two-time bestselling author, and an award-winning and nationally respected business professional.Landry has spent more than half of her 32-year career in the corporate real estate industry, excelling in business development and marketing leadership positions within Houston's largest economic development organization, as well as international commercial construction companies. She works hand in glove with technical and operations team members to expand sales revenue.In February 2017, she founded Authentizity, LLC, as an independent B2B growth strategist and a Gallup-Certified CliftonStrengthsCoach to provide consulting, training, and coaching services that optimize technical teams' engagement and productivity.Landry also created BD DynamicsTM, Empowering the Technical-Minded, a training program which advances the accountability, intentionality, and measurability of technical professionals' competencies within their relationship cultivation and advancement processes.Authentizity, LLC is the publisher and copyright and trademark holder of Landry's books and the rights to Winning with WhiskersTM.

Dawn F. Landry

Authentizity, LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Take a Peek Behind the Scenes -- My Prep for Presentations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.