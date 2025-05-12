Civilian Flight Operation Restored At J&K's Srinagar International Airport

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 12 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar international airport is one of the 32 airports in the country where NOTAM was revoked on Monday.

An official statement said that Srinagar International Airport is among the 32 airports now reopening for civilian flights amid a ceasefire announced by India and Pakistan following four days of hostilities.

“Attention Flyers: reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025. It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect,” said a notification issued by the Corporate Communications Directorate, Airports Authority of India (AAI).

“It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with Airlines and monitor Airlines' websites for regular updates.”

While Srinagar airport is a defence airport, the closure NOTAM has been revoked, and Srinagar Airport is ready to facilitate flight operations. After cessation of hostilities between the two countries, a modicum of peace has returned to the border areas along the 740-km-long Line of Control (LoC) and the 240-km-long International Border (IB) in J&K.

Security forces have advised border residents that they should not hurry back to their homes as there are unexploded shells which are being defused.

“Once the unexploded shells are defused, the areas along the LoC and the IB would be safe for the return of the people living along the borders,” the security forces said. Official estimates said over 200 houses and shops have been destroyed in Uri, Kupwara, Bandipora, Poonch, Rajouri, Samba, Jammu and Kathua districts.

There has been calm through the LoC and the IB in J&K, as also in neighbouring Punjab and elsewhere along the International Border between the two countries.

Scores of civilians injured in indiscriminate mortar shelling by Pakistan are being treated in various hospitals in Jammu and Srinagar in addition to those with minor injuries being treated at various district hospitals across the union territory.