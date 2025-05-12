403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Childhood Cancer Survivor Welcomes Baby In A Rare Natural Birth At Manipal Hospital Mukundapur
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Kolkata, 12th May 2025: In a remarkable story of resilience and medical triumph, a 35-year-old woman who had overcome ovarian cancer at the age of eight has delivered a healthy baby girl through natural conception under the expert care of Dr. Biswajyoti Guha, Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur. This rare case marks Dr. Biswajyoti Guha and hospital's third such delivery involving childhood ovarian cancer survivors, and the first to occur without assisted reproductive technology.
Poulomi Ghosh, a 35-year-old from Jadavapur, was referred to Manipal Hospital at 30 weeks of pregnancy with severe upper abdominal pain and a preliminary diagnosis of perforated appendix and appendicular lump. She had initially been admitted to another facility and was referred to a multispecialty setup for urgent delivery and possible surgery. Upon admission to Manipal Hospital, she was treated with IV antibiotics under the care of Dr. Sanjoy Mandal, Consultant – G.I. Surgery and General Surgeon. MRI done ater revealed a normal appendix, allowing the team to pursue conservative management.
Dr. Biswajyoti Guha closely monitored her obstetric condition. Dr. Guha shared,“This was a highly complex pregnancy-not only because of the suspected surgical emergency-but also due to her rare medical history and the later development of severe obstetric cholestasis. Her liver function was carefully managed with medication. What makes this case truly extraordinary is Poulomi's medical history. At just 8 years old, she had been diagnosed with a germ cell tumour in one of her ovaries. The affected ovary was surgically removed, followed by chemotherapy. Despite the long odds, she conceived naturally without any fertility assistance. We were happy to see her condition stabilize prior to delivery. At term, she delivered a healthy baby girl weighing 2.8 kg. This successful natural pregnancy after childhood ovarian cancer is extremely rare. Most survivors with similar histories typically require IVF to conceive. At Manipal Hospital, this is the third such case we have seen, but the first involving natural conception.”
While talking about her situation, Poulomi Ghosh, employee at a private firm, shared,“I was just eight years old in 1999 when I was diagnosed with an ovarian cyst in my left ovary. Following surgery, the cyst was found to be malignant. I underwent chemotherapy and was under medical supervision for the next two years. Ever since, becoming a mother has been a distant dream for me. In 2024, that dream came true when I conceived naturally. However, my joy was short-lived as I was soon diagnosed with a perforated appendix and an appendicular lump. I was referred to Dr. Biswajyoti Guha, who not only gave me hope but also guided me through a critical phase of my pregnancy. With his expert care and the support of the team at Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur, I safely delivered my baby in the 38th week of pregnancy on April 30th. I will remain forever grateful to Dr. Guha and his team for turning what seemed impossible into a beautiful reality.”
Dr. Ayanabh Debgupta, Regional Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospital – East, shared,“This incredible journey is a true example of hope, strength, and expert medical care. At Manipal Hospitals in the East, we are delivering the finest cancer treatment in the region. We feel happy to be a part of Poulomi's journey-from her fight against childhood cancer to becoming a mother naturally. It reflects our team's dedication to supporting patients through every challenge with compassion and skill."
The case stands as a powerful testament to the strength of the human body, the advances in women's healthcare, and the hope it brings to childhood cancer survivors worldwide.
About Manipal Hospitals:
As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 7 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multi-specialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of Medica Synergie hospitals and AMRI Hospitals Limited (acquired in Sept 2023), the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 37 hospitals across 19 cities with 10,500+ beds and a talented pool of 5,600+ doctors and an employee strength of over 18,600. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe.
Manipal Hospitals is NABH and AAHRPP accredited, and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.
Poulomi Ghosh, a 35-year-old from Jadavapur, was referred to Manipal Hospital at 30 weeks of pregnancy with severe upper abdominal pain and a preliminary diagnosis of perforated appendix and appendicular lump. She had initially been admitted to another facility and was referred to a multispecialty setup for urgent delivery and possible surgery. Upon admission to Manipal Hospital, she was treated with IV antibiotics under the care of Dr. Sanjoy Mandal, Consultant – G.I. Surgery and General Surgeon. MRI done ater revealed a normal appendix, allowing the team to pursue conservative management.
Dr. Biswajyoti Guha closely monitored her obstetric condition. Dr. Guha shared,“This was a highly complex pregnancy-not only because of the suspected surgical emergency-but also due to her rare medical history and the later development of severe obstetric cholestasis. Her liver function was carefully managed with medication. What makes this case truly extraordinary is Poulomi's medical history. At just 8 years old, she had been diagnosed with a germ cell tumour in one of her ovaries. The affected ovary was surgically removed, followed by chemotherapy. Despite the long odds, she conceived naturally without any fertility assistance. We were happy to see her condition stabilize prior to delivery. At term, she delivered a healthy baby girl weighing 2.8 kg. This successful natural pregnancy after childhood ovarian cancer is extremely rare. Most survivors with similar histories typically require IVF to conceive. At Manipal Hospital, this is the third such case we have seen, but the first involving natural conception.”
While talking about her situation, Poulomi Ghosh, employee at a private firm, shared,“I was just eight years old in 1999 when I was diagnosed with an ovarian cyst in my left ovary. Following surgery, the cyst was found to be malignant. I underwent chemotherapy and was under medical supervision for the next two years. Ever since, becoming a mother has been a distant dream for me. In 2024, that dream came true when I conceived naturally. However, my joy was short-lived as I was soon diagnosed with a perforated appendix and an appendicular lump. I was referred to Dr. Biswajyoti Guha, who not only gave me hope but also guided me through a critical phase of my pregnancy. With his expert care and the support of the team at Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur, I safely delivered my baby in the 38th week of pregnancy on April 30th. I will remain forever grateful to Dr. Guha and his team for turning what seemed impossible into a beautiful reality.”
Dr. Ayanabh Debgupta, Regional Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospital – East, shared,“This incredible journey is a true example of hope, strength, and expert medical care. At Manipal Hospitals in the East, we are delivering the finest cancer treatment in the region. We feel happy to be a part of Poulomi's journey-from her fight against childhood cancer to becoming a mother naturally. It reflects our team's dedication to supporting patients through every challenge with compassion and skill."
The case stands as a powerful testament to the strength of the human body, the advances in women's healthcare, and the hope it brings to childhood cancer survivors worldwide.
About Manipal Hospitals:
As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 7 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multi-specialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of Medica Synergie hospitals and AMRI Hospitals Limited (acquired in Sept 2023), the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 37 hospitals across 19 cities with 10,500+ beds and a talented pool of 5,600+ doctors and an employee strength of over 18,600. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe.
Manipal Hospitals is NABH and AAHRPP accredited, and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment