Drone Attack On Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi: One Injured, Infrastructure Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A man was wounded in the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa region, following a Russian drone attack on May 12.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“As a result of the strike on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including residential buildings, an administrative building, and a fire station. A man was injured in one of the damaged private houses,” the report stated.

The State Emergency Service in the Odesa region confirmed that the windows of the affected fire station were shattered and its ceiling was damaged.

Fortunately, no rescuers were injured.

Emergency responders deployed two units of equipment and 11 firefighters to the site.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi in the Odesa region on the morning of May 12.