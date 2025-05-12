Enemy Attempts To Break Through Defense Near Kostiantynopil And Bahatyr Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 11, Russian forces attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses in the Novopavlivka sector near Kostiantynopil and Bahatyr.

“In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attempted to break through our defenders' lines near Kostiantynopil and Bahatyr. Units of the Defense Forces continue to hold their ground, inflicting losses on the enemy's superior forces,” the statement read.

Over the past day in the Kharkiv sector, Russian troops launched an unsuccessful attack on Ukrainian positions in Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, enemy forces also failed in their attempts to improve their tactical position near Shyikivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched attacks near Hrekivka, Olhivka, Ridkodub, Lypove, Kolodiazi, and the Serebrianka forestry, but all enemy offensives were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy attempted an assault near Hryhorivka but failed to advance.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, Russian troops carried out assault operations near Novomarkove, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Chasiv Yar, and Toretsk, but Ukrainian forces successfully repelled the attacks.

Near Stara Mykolaivka, Vozdvyzhenka, and Malynivka, the enemy deployed armored vehicles and motorcycles. As a result of the fighting, two armored vehicles and eight motorcycles were destroyed or damaged.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian defensive positions in Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Sukhyi Yar, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novoserhiivka, Troitske, and Andriivka. Ukrainian defenders successfully neutralized the assault.

An enemy attack near Yelyzavetivka was repelled, resulting in the destruction of three motorcycles.

Russian troops also launched an assault on Novotoretske, deploying two armored vehicles and eight motorcycles. Ukrainian forces responded effectively, destroying the equipment and eliminating 26 enemy troops.

As Ukrinform reported, a total of 155 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded at the front on May 11.