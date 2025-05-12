Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India To Deliver Second Batch Of Akash Missile Systems To Armenia

India To Deliver Second Batch Of Akash Missile Systems To Armenia


2025-05-12 05:06:30
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

India is set to send the second batch of Akash anti-aircraft missile systems to Armenia this July, according to information published by the IADN Centre, Azernews reports.

The delivery is part of a major arms deal signed in 2022, under which Armenia agreed to purchase 15 units of the Akash missile system from India for approximately 60 billion rupees (1.207 billion manats). Armenia is the first foreign country to acquire this type of missile system.

The Akash system, produced by Bharat Electronics Limited, includes a passive 3D electronic scanning radar, with each battery composed of four launchers carrying three surface-to-air missiles each. The first battery was delivered to Armenia in November 2024.

MENAFN12052025000195011045ID1109536408

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search