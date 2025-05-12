Preferential Loans For Agricultural Sector Ongoing For Individuals And Businesses

The Agrarian Credit and Development Agency (AKIA) continues to offer preferential loans to individuals and legal entities in the agricultural sector.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%