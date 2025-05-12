Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Treasury Sec. Bessent: US, China Suspended Tariffs For 90 Days


2025-05-12 05:04:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 12 (KUNA) -- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday tariffs between US and China will be suspended for 90 days and would be lowered by 25 points.
After talks in Geneva, Switzerland, with the Chinese side, Bessent added, "We have reached an agreement on a 90-day pause and substantially moved down the tariff levels."
He revealed that both sides agreed to form a committee for joint discussion and continue negotiations. (end)
