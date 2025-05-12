403
India Lifts Temporary Closure Of 32 Airports Following Pakistan Ceasefire
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 12 (KUNA) -- The Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation announced on Tuesday lifting the temporary closure of 32 airports in the wake of cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.
A statement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that the temporary closure of 32 airports for civil aircraft operations until 05:29 hours of 15 May has been lifted.
"These airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect," it said. It is also recommended that flight status be checked directly with the airlines and that airlines' websites be monitored for regular updates.
On Saturday, the Airports Authority of India had temporarily suspended civil flight operations in 32 airports across northern and western India.
The Indian aviation authorities had issued a series of Notices to Airmen announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civil flight operations effective from 9 to 14 May due to operational reasons.
Today's announcement lifting the temporary closure of airports comes two days after India and Pakistan reached an agreement to a ceasefire and stop all military action. (end)
