Exploring Investment Opportunities In Nigeria's Gateway City, FCT, Abuja

Abuja International Investment Forum Set for London, United Kingdom – June 19, 2025



Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL) from the Federal Capital Territory in Nigeria is set to host the Abuja International Investment Forum (AIIF) on 19th June, 2025, in London. This high-level summit will bring together global investors, Nigerian diaspora stakeholders, and industry leaders to explore strategic investment opportunities in one of Africa's fastest-growing capital cities.

The event, themed“ Exploring Investment Opportunities in Nigeria's Gateway City, Abuja ”, will feature panel discussions, keynote speeches, and curated networking sessions focused on priority growth sectors. These include infrastructure development, agriculture, the Abuja Technology Village, and the Abuja Film Village, a landmark project designed to position Abuja as a leading African hub for film and creative content production.

“This forum marks a new chapter in Abuja's international positioning,” Project Lead by AICL.“Our mission is to connect Abuja's emerging opportunities with global capital, especially from our diaspora communities in the UK, Europe, and North America.”

Event Highlights Include:

- Investment opportunities in infrastructure and public-private partnerships (PPP)

- The Abuja Film Village: a creative industry hub inviting global collaboration

- The Abuja Technology Village: fostering innovation and knowledge-based industries

- Opportunities in agriculture and agro-processing

- Foreign Investment and Diaspora-led funding and partnerships in real estate and urban development

Event Details:



