Global Village Extends Season 29 For Additional Seven Days, Now Open Until The Night Of Sunday 18 May 2025



In response to high demand, the destination announced extending this season, reaffirming its commitment to delivering a More Wonderful World

The recently announced Kids Go Free and Carnaval® offers alongside the Golden Bar Challenge will continue running till the closure date

End-of-season shopping is a key experience to indulge in before closure, with mega discounted offers available across the destination

Guests to continue enjoying a variety of dining and entertainment options before the destination closes its gates Fireworks displays will light up the skies above the destination to celebrate the grand finale next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 12 May 2025: Global Village, the region's premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions , announced last night the extension of Season 29 by seven more days, now running until the night of Sunday 18 May 2025 . Guests are invited to enjoy their final opportunity to visit the park and indulge in end-of-season shopping, savour favourite treats from over 250 dining options, catch the latest shows on the Main Stage and Kids' Theatre, and make the most of the rides and games at Carnaval®, Exo Planet City, and Neon Galaxy – Challenge Zone.

Recently announced offers will continue to be available until the season's closure. These include the 'Kids Go Free' offer, allowing children under 12 to enter the park free of charge, as well as the 'Carnaval® offer', providing a selection of unlimited rides in the Carnaval® area for just AED 50, and the 'Golden Bar Challenge', where participants have the chance to win AED 2,900 in cash by lifting a golden bar from a box - part of a total prize pool of AED 87,000.

Besides these offers, Global Village calls on guests to continue the ultimate shopping journey by seizing unmissable deals, mega discounts and exclusive bargains, available for just seven more days across more than 3,500 shopping outlets. From handcrafted products and traditional cultural items to modern trends and fashion, there is something to discover for every taste.

Before season ends, 250 diverse dining options are still available to explore, some of which are only available at Global Village. These include a number of savoury delicacies and sweet treats, made of mouthwatering flavours and with a unique presentation. As the premier destination is renowned for its trendy options, this is the ideal chance to not miss out on the hype!

With over 200 rides and games at Carnaval®, and even more thrilling adventures waiting to be discovered at the Exo Planet City and Neon Galaxy – X Challenge Zone, adults and kids are encouraged to take their last chance to explore the plethora of attractions available at the family-favourite destination.

Beautiful live performances that can only be caught at Global Village for a while longer will also be on display at the Main Stage and the Kids' Theatre, featuring eye-catching dances as well as cultural music, set to keep guests mesmerised during the final nights of the season.

Additionally, fireworks displays will light up the skies above the destination to celebrate the grand finale next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Through these experiences of shopping, dining, entertainment and attractions, unforgettable memories are to be created before the destination closes its gates.

Global Village will continue to operate and remain open through extended dates from 4:00PM to 1:00AM.