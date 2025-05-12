Dubai Airports' Learning At Work Week Building A Future-Ready Workforce, One Session At A Time



Unpacking the future of travel with Dubai Airports, DCTCM leaders, and futurist and author, Thomas Koulopoulos on the 'giga trends' shaping how we will work Over 35 speakers, 20 dynamic sessions, and 1000 employees at Dubai Airports' largest Learning Week yet

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 12 May 2025: Dubai Airports, the operator of the world's busiest international airport, Dubai International (DXB), and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC), is marking Learning at Work Week 2025 with a series of interactive sessions, workshops, and thought-leadership engagements under the theme“Connect to Our Future”. The initiative reinforces Dubai Airports' commitment to continuous learning, innovation, and empowering its workforce to shape the future of aviation.

This year's event, running from 12 – 16 May in alignment with the Global Learning at Work Week, brings together industry experts, guest speakers, and employees from across the organisation to exchange insights and explore the evolving landscape of the travel industry. With over 35 industry experts and thought-leaders, 20 dynamic sessions, and 1000 employees participating, this year's Learning Week is Dubai Airports' largest to date.

A key highlight of the week is a fireside chat with Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, and Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), as they discuss the evolving guest experience and the power of collaboration in positioning Dubai as a leading global hub. Futurist and author, Thomas Koulopoulos, a professor at Boston University, will also share his perspectives on the future of community and connectivity, with a focus on the 'giga trends' shaping how we will work, live, and play in the years to come.

Meshari Al Bannai, Chief People Officer of Dubai Airports, said:“Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and Learning at Work Week reflects our commitment to nurturing a culture of growth, curiosity, and continuous development. By investing in our talent and creating meaningful learning opportunities, we aim to empower our people and reinforce our position as an employer of choice.”

He added:“This year's Learning Week has been carefully designed to directly connect our people with essential skills, insights, and conversations that are relevant to their professional growth and the future of our industry.”

The week-long programme features immersive learning experiences and expert-led sessions, highlighting forward-looking development perspectives from leading organisations including Cranfield University, Emirates, Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET), Gallup, among others. Structured around three core pillars: Inspire, Grow, and Share, the programme is designed to empower employees through thought leadership, future-ready skills, and cross-functional collaboration.

Dubai Airports' ongoing development initiatives include the Open Learning Hub, a digital platform offering over 5,000 on-demand courses, and a calendar of more than 300 annual training programmes covering leadership, digital transformation, accessibility, wellbeing, and other areas.

Earlier this year, Dubai Airports received the 2025 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for its employee engagement strategies. The Learning Experience team was also honoured with the prestigious Brilliance in Learning and Development Award at the HR Brilliance Awards, recognising the impact and success of last year's Learning at Work Week.