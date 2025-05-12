S'pore Eyes Stronger Air Hub Role With Terminal 5

Dhaka: To reinforce its role as a leading air hub in the region, Changi Airport is investing billions in expanding connectivity, infrastructure, innovation, and technology.

In 2024, Changi ranked as the world's fourth busiest international airport by airline seat capacity, according to OAG Aviation.

The airport handled a total seat capacity of 41.5 million-up 15pc from 36.1 million in 2023.

As at 1 April, some 100 airlines operate over 7,200 weekly scheduled flights at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to about 170 cities in 49 countries and territories worldwide. The aim is to have more than 200 city links by the mid-2030s.

So how will Changi Airport achieve this objective as well as maintain its competitiveness?

The Centre for Aviation said there are 170 known construction projects at existing Asia-Pacific airports, with a total investment value of US$217 billion (S$292 billion).

There are also 90 new airport projects in the region, totalling US$121 billion in value. These facts make it crucial for Changi Airport to maintain its competitive edge.

Changi Airport Group had announced in November 2024 that it will invest S$3 billion (US$2.3 billion) over the next six years in Terminals 1 to 4 to improve services such as baggage handling, check-in, immigration and Skytrain connections between terminals.

The investments will help Changi Airport stay competitive and meet rising demand for air travel before Terminal 5 is operational in the mid-2030s.

