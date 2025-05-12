Solar Carport Market Share, Growth, Trend & Regional Analysis 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

A solar carport is a sheltered parking structure outfitted with solar panels on its rooftop, designed to produce renewable energy while offering shade and vehicle protection. It merges the utility of a car shelter with clean energy generation and is commonly applied in residential, commercial, and institutional environments. Solar carports assist in lowering electricity expenses, support EV (electric vehicle) charging, and align with sustainability objectives. They are especially beneficial in locations where rooftop solar panel installation is impractical. The global solar carport market includes designs that offer covered parking while integrating solar panels to produce renewable power. These setups serve dual purposes-vehicle shelter and energy production, making them desirable for residential, commercial, and institutional uses.

The global solar carport market's growth is propelled by sustainability objectives, soaring electricity prices, and government-backed solar incentives. Technological advancements in photovoltaic (PV) systems, integration with EV charging, and smart energy systems are also boosting expansion. The rising demand for renewable energy and increasing interest in sustainable mobility are accelerating the market. The push toward low-carbon emissions and the rise of electric vehicles is broadening the potential of the solar carport sector. With the ability to serve as EV charging hubs, these structures are becoming central to green mobility infrastructure. These drivers, combined with environmental benefits and efficiency, propel the market forward.

Sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) drive market growth

With growing concern about climate change, companies are embedding sustainability into business practices. Solar carports are vital to CSR programs, reducing fossil fuel reliance and cutting emissions. They also provide a visible symbol of eco-conscious commitment. In regions like North America and Europe, where carbon emission regulations are tightening, businesses are adopting solar carports to ensure compliance.

In line with this, IKEA finalized solar carport installations at all its Dutch locations by the end of 2024. These canopies power stores and offer public EV charging, aligning with IKEA's“People and Planet Positive” pledge for 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Such projects boost energy autonomy, improve brand perception, attract green-minded consumers, and appeal to ESG investors. This environmental and reputational impact accelerates market momentum.

Adoption in commercial and industrial sectors creates tremendous opportunities

The commercial and industrial sectors are actively adopting solar carports to lower energy expenses, improve sustainability profiles, and meet ESG standards. Businesses with large parking lots-like malls, warehouses, and corporate parks-are leveraging them for solar carport installations. These generate electricity while offering shaded parking and reducing surface heat. Prominent companies like Walmart and Costco have launched broad solar carport programs, transforming unused lots into power assets.

In mid-2024, Walmart extended solar carport installations at its Best Price stores in India. Each location added solar canopies capable of producing 500 kW, powering essential systems like lighting, HVAC, and refrigeration. This supports Walmart's target to run entirely on renewables by 2035.

These projects are integral to carbon reduction plans and energy independence, strengthening the role of solar carports in future corporate infrastructure.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific leads the global solar carport sector, fueled by rapid urban expansion, strong renewable policies, and infrastructure investment. China, the top solar panel producer, is deploying carports as part of its 2030 goal to reach 1,200 GW in solar capacity. Population growth, EV adoption, and urban development in India create demand for solar carports, especially in high-density cities. Awareness of ecological issues and government-backed renewable initiatives is furthering adoption. Japan is also investing heavily in solar, with residential and commercial uptake of carports growing after the Fukushima incident, forming part of the country's clean energy transition.

Key Highlights



The global solar carport market size was valued at USD 2.58 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 2.76 billion in 2025 to USD 4.86 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By type, the market is bifurcated into Cantilever Solar Carports, T-shape Solar Carports, Semi Cantilever Solar Carports, and Others (Portable Solar Carports, Customized Solar Carports). T-shape solar carports segment holds the largest market share.

By Vehicle Arrangement, the market is bifurcated into One-row Vehicle Arrangement Carports and Two-row Vehicle Arrangement Carports. The two-row vehicle arrangement carports segment holds the largest market share.

By application, the market is bifurcated into Residential, Commercial, and Others (Government Agencies, Non-profit Organizations). The Automotive & Transportation segment holds the largest market share. Based on region, the global solar carport market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

ANTAI Technology Co.Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.SchletterPositive Energy SolarCHIKOUSA, RenEnergy UKXiamen Sunforson Power Co. Ltd.SolarSense UK LimitedSunPower CorporationBaja Carportsothers. Recent Developments

In September 2024, Innoventum launched timber-framed solar carports equipped with bifacial modules, energy storage, lighting, and EV charging capabilities, targeting residential and commercial applications.

Segmentation

By TypeCantilever Solar CarportsT-shape Solar CarportsSemi-Cantilever Solar CarportsOthers (Portable Solar Carports, Customized Solar Carports)By Vehicle ArrangementOne-row Vehicle Arrangement CarportsTwo-row Vehicle Arrangement CarportsBy CapacityLess than 500 kW500 kW to 1 MWAbove 1MWBy ApplicationResidentialCommercialOthers (Government Agencies, Non-profit Organizations)By RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa