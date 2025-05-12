403
Brazil’S Governing Party Secures Unprecedented Control Amid Legislative Chaos
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's third administration has concentrated more ministerial control within his Workers' Party (PT) than any Brazilian government since redemocratization.
The PT now commands 38% of federal ministries, surpassing Lula's prior terms (36% in 2003) and far exceeding predecessors like Jair Bolsonaro (9%) and Dilma Rousseff (32%).
Key economic and social portfolios-Finance, Education, Health, and Social Development-remain under PT control, directing 68% of the federal budget. This centralization contrasts with a fragmented Congress, where 19 distinct party blocs vie for influence.
Despite formal alliances with nine parties, 42% of opposition votes originate from coalition partners, reflecting weak discipline. The PT's reluctance to share power stems from post-Lava Jato distrust, a corruption scandal that eroded faith in broad alliances during Rousseff's impeachment.
Lula now prioritizes loyalists over coalition-building, even as record parliamentary earmarks (R$46.7 billion in 2025) empower legislators to resist executive demands.
Economic challenges compound political tensions. The administration's fiscal framework, designed to eliminate deficits by 2024, faltered after relying solely on revenue increases rather than spending cuts.
Brazil Faces Economic and Environmental Challenges
By mid-2024, currency devaluation forced emergency austerity measures, while Congress delayed critical reforms, including a consumption tax overhaul.
Unfinished policies risk stalling growth ahead of 2026 elections, with GDP expansion now threatened by inflationary pressures and potential U.S. trade shifts.
Environmental priorities face similar hurdles. Conservative-led municipalities in the Amazon, responsible for 57% of 2024 wildfire hotspots, oppose federal conservation efforts.
The ruralista bloc and centrão-a transactional coalition controlling 69% of the lower house-reduced the Environment Ministry's authority and upheld the controversial Marco Temporal law, limiting Indigenous land rights.
Meanwhile, Lula's infrastructure projects, including hydroelectric dams, signal continued prioritization of development over ecological concerns.
Alliance erosion underscores governance risks. The PDT withdrew support in May 2025 after ministerial disputes, while the PSD criticizes its limited influence despite holding three ministries.
As center-right parties eye 2026 presidential bids, Lula's strategy focuses on retaining core voters through social programs rather than expanding coalitions. This break from Brazil's tradition of mid-term alliance adjustments isolates the PT but reflects calculated survival in a polarized landscape.
