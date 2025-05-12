16 Militants Arrested, 17 Weapons Seized In Manipur

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 12 (IANS) In a series of joint operations, the Army along with other forces have arrested 16 militants of different outfits and recovered 17 weapons, huge quantities of ammunition and explosives from different districts of Manipur, officials said on Monday.

A Defence spokesman said the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, ITBP and the Manipur Police in a joint operation during the past few days have recovered 17 weapons, 17 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), several grenades, large cache of ammunition and war-like stores.

These arms and ammunition were recovered from six Manipur districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Chandel and Senapati -- comprising the valley region and mountainous areas.

During the intelligence-based operations, 16 wanted militants of different outfits, incuding Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), were apprehended from the hill and valley regions.

The arms and ammunition recovered include AK series rifle, INSAS rifle, Carbine, self loading rifle, modified .303 rifle, bolt action single barrel rifles and .22 rifle.

The apprehended cadres and the recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to the Manipur Police.

These coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur, the Defence spokesman added.

The police, during the past 24 hours, have recovered three more stolen vehicles in a special drive conducted for the recovery of stolen/snatched vehicles from anti-social elements or miscreants.

In the middle of the ethnic violence in Manipur, which began on May 3, 2023, theft of cars and two-wheelers was reported, and more than 155 stolen cars and 30 two-wheelers have been recovered since April 16 from different places in the state.

The Manipur Police launched a special drive on April 16 for the recovery of stolen/snatched vehicles.

The combined security forces have continued search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.