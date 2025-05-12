403
Bold Move Appoints First Female to MI6 Top Job
(MENAFN) A British newspaper reports that Britain's Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) is set to be led by a woman for the first time since its inception in 1909. The current chief, Richard Moore, is slated to leave his post this autumn.
The newspaper disclosed on Sunday that interviews for the top intelligence role took place last week, and all three individuals on the shortlist are women. The publication named Barbara Woodward, the UK's ambassador to the UN and former envoy to China, as one of the potential candidates.
The identities of the remaining two contenders remain confidential, as they are currently serving MI6 officers.
Notably, Woodward's background is not in intelligence. Before joining the Foreign Office in 1994, she worked as an English teacher in China. The Sunday Times pointed out that some critics, who have dubbed her 'Beijing Barbara,' have accused her of being hesitant to criticize the Chinese government during her tenure as ambassador and of aligning with Beijing on the issue of Taiwan's independence.
The newspaper quoted Duncan Smith, a former Tory leader who was sanctioned by Chinese authorities, who warned that Woodward's possible appointment as MI6 chief could "end in disaster for the UK," alleging that she "was less than robust about Chinese actions" in her previous diplomatic role.
The ultimate decision regarding the appointment will be made by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, following recommendations from an expert panel that includes Foreign Secretary David Lammy, National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, and other high-ranking officials.
