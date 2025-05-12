403
Zelensky Poses Truce Condition for Potential Putin Summit
(MENAFN) Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's defiant leader, has issued a bold challenge, declaring his readiness to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin “personally” in Turkey this Thursday, but only under the stringent condition of an immediate ceasefire. This dramatic move comes as a direct rebuttal to Moscow's offer of unconditional peace talks.
Zelensky conveyed his readiness to attend a meeting in Turkey via social media, while simultaneously stating, "I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally." He also reiterated that Ukraine seeks "a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy," and expressed his expectation that Moscow would not seek "excuses" to avoid this.
This position contrasts with Russia's recent offer to resume direct negotiations in Istanbul, which Ukraine withdrew from in 2022. Russia had stated they were prepared to return to the negotiation table without any preconditions, as the Russian leader said at the time.
Russia consistently states its readiness for peace negotiations without any time constraints. The country also maintains its goal is a permanent resolution to the conflict, not just a temporary pause. In the past, Russia has opposed Kiev's request for a 30-day truce, arguing that Ukraine would exploit such a period to re-equip and reorganize its forces.
Zelensky's similar demand was made on Saturday after a meeting with a group of European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. These leaders also "supported Kiev’s demand that Russia agree to a truce."
