Ukraine Slams Telegram as "Enemy Tool"
(MENAFN) A top Ukrainian lawmaker has strongly denounced Telegram, labeling the widely used messaging application a Russian "enemy tool" with the goal to "destroy" Ukraine's independence. This forceful condemnation comes as Ukrainian officials escalate their attempts to force the encrypted platform to cooperate with the government in Kyiv.
Despite its Russian origins, founded by Pavel Durov, Telegram enjoys widespread use in Ukraine. Recent surveys indicate that approximately 70% of the Ukrainian population relies on it as their primary channel for news and information.
“Telegram is a hostile tool, no matter what anyone says. Convenient – yes, perhaps a very convenient messenger. But we must understand that this is one of the main tools of the enemy in destroying the Ukrainian state and nation,” stated Nikita Poturaev, who heads the Ukrainian parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, in an interview with Ukrainian news outlet on Saturday.
In a move signaling growing concern, the Ukrainian government issued an order in September 2024 instructing public sector employees to restrict their use of Telegram on work-related devices. Furthermore, this past March, Ukrainian legislators introduced a bill aimed at regulating social media platforms operating within the country. This proposed legislation would mandate these platforms to establish legal representatives in Ukraine and grant the government the authority to block specific content and users.
