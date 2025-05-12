Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CONVENING NOTICE TO THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 2025 OF IBA SA


2025-05-12 04:46:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 11, 2025, AT 10:00 A.M. –


Dear Shareholder,


We have the honor of convening you to the Ordinary General Meeting (the " OGM ") of IBA to be held on Wednesday June 11, 2025 at 10:00 A.M., to deliberate on the attached agenda.


The OGM will be held in person at the Company's headquarters. There will also be an online webcast, accessible upon prior registration, but it will not be possible to vote online. This is a simple webcast.


Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the OGM, within the legal deadlines, by proxy or via the remote voting form (both of which are provided herewith), in order to facilitate the counting of votes.


Alternatively, shareholders are offered the possibility of voting via the platform (or, in the case of dematerialized shares, with the intervention of a financial intermediary acting on the instructions of the shareholder - via ) managed by ABN AMRO acting as agent of the Company.


You will find all the formalities applicable for attending the OGM, together with the relevant forms, in attachment to this convening notice, as well as on our website ( ), on the Investor relations > Legal information > Shareholders' meetings page.


If you have any questions concerning this convening notice, please send an e-mail to ... .


Yours sincerely.

________________________________

Saint-Denis SA

President of the Board of Directors

(Permanent representative: Mr P. Mottet)

Attachments

  • IBA - AGO 11.06.2025 - Convocations - ENGLISH VERSION
  • IBA - AGO 11.06.2025 - Formulaire vote par correspondance
  • IBA - AGO 11.06.2025 - Procuration
  • IBA - AGO 11.06.2025 - Remuneration policy
  • IBA - AGO 11.06.2025 - Results FY 2024 - ENGLISH
  • IBA_Annual-Report-2024_EN

MENAFN12052025004107003653ID1109536286

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search