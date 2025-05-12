CONVENING NOTICE TO THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 2025 OF IBA SA
Dear Shareholder,
We have the honor of convening you to the Ordinary General Meeting (the " OGM ") of IBA to be held on Wednesday June 11, 2025 at 10:00 A.M., to deliberate on the attached agenda.
The OGM will be held in person at the Company's headquarters. There will also be an online webcast, accessible upon prior registration, but it will not be possible to vote online. This is a simple webcast.
Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the OGM, within the legal deadlines, by proxy or via the remote voting form (both of which are provided herewith), in order to facilitate the counting of votes.
Alternatively, shareholders are offered the possibility of voting via the platform (or, in the case of dematerialized shares, with the intervention of a financial intermediary acting on the instructions of the shareholder - via ) managed by ABN AMRO acting as agent of the Company.
You will find all the formalities applicable for attending the OGM, together with the relevant forms, in attachment to this convening notice, as well as on our website ( ), on the Investor relations > Legal information > Shareholders' meetings page.
If you have any questions concerning this convening notice, please send an e-mail to ... .
Yours sincerely.
________________________________
Saint-Denis SA
President of the Board of Directors
(Permanent representative: Mr P. Mottet)
Attachments
-
IBA - AGO 11.06.2025 - Convocations - ENGLISH VERSION
IBA - AGO 11.06.2025 - Formulaire vote par correspondance
IBA - AGO 11.06.2025 - Procuration
IBA - AGO 11.06.2025 - Remuneration policy
IBA - AGO 11.06.2025 - Results FY 2024 - ENGLISH
IBA_Annual-Report-2024_EN
