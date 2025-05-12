Woman Found Hanging In Jamshedpur Hotel Room; Police Probing Suicide Or Foul Play

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, May 12 (IANS) A young woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hotel room under Sakchi police station limits in Jamshedpur on Monday, police officials said.

Police are investigating whether it was a case of suicide or if the woman was murdered and her body staged.

The deceased has been identified as Rukhsana, a resident of Azad Basti in Jamshedpur. Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police have detained two men, a woman, the hotel owner, and the manager for questioning.

According to initial reports, a call was received on Monday morning reporting a suspected suicide in room number 506 of Hotel El Dorado in the Aam Bagan area.

Sakchi police and City DSP reached the scene and launched a probe.

Investigations revealed that on Sunday night, two rooms -- 504 and 506 -- were rented by a group comprising two men and two women.

The men have been identified as Rituraj and Pankaj, both residents of Rajendra Nagar under Sakchi police station limits. The second woman is a resident of Mango locality.

Several liquor bottles and objectionable items were recovered from the room where Rukhsana's body was found.

According to police, the woman detained claimed that she had met Rukhsana on Instagram and had been invited by her for a party. However, none of the three individuals have provided a clear account of the circumstances leading to Rukhsana's death.

City DSP said that the hotel owner and manager, who allegedly allotted rooms without verifying IDs, are also being interrogated. He added that the case would be solved soon.

In another incident, two unidentified youths were found murdered near Balsiring bridge in Ranchi's Dhurwa police station area late on Sunday night. Their throats had been slit.

Police reached the spot after receiving a tip-off and recovered the bodies, which were sent to RIMS for post-mortem.

DSP of Hatia, Pramod Kumar Mishra, said the bodies were found a short distance from the main road in a desolate area.

No one from the local crowd that gathered on Monday morning could identify the victims. Police suspect the murders took place elsewhere and the bodies were dumped at the location.

Photographs of the deceased have been circulated to all police stations in Ranchi and adjoining districts. Authorities are also checking for any missing person reports matching the victims' descriptions.