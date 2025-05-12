Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


2025-05-12 04:30:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 5 May to Friday 9 May, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 48,846 558,555,020
5 May 2025 680 11,760.1765 7,996,920
6 May 2025 650 11,581.7077 7,528,110
7 May 2025 1,000 11,118.8500 11,118,850
8 May 2025 700 11,271.2286 7,889,860
9 May 2025 700 11,327.5286 7,929,270
Total 5 – 9 May 2025 3,730 42,463,010
Accumulated under the program 52,576 601,018,030
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 276,576 3,212,943,608
5 May 2025 3,410 11,860.0528 40,442,780
6 May 2025 3,260 11,671.3804 38,048,700
7 May 2025 5,011 11,262.6981 56,437,380
8 May 2025 3,508 11,404.9872 40,008,695
9 May 2025 3,508 11,459.1975 40,198,865
Total 5 – 9 May 2025 18,697 215,136,420
Bought from the Foundation* 2,446 11,506.5376 28,144,991
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 297,719 3,456,225,019

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 52,576 A shares and 405,215 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.89% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 12 May, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1


Attachments

  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 19 2025
  • Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 19 2025

MENAFN12052025004107003653ID1109536274

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search