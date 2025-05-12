403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French Party Leader Praises Russia’s Proposal
(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin’s suggestion to resume peace talks with Ukraine without preconditions has been praised as timely and well-considered by Florian Philippot, the leader of France’s Patriots party, in an interview with the media on Sunday.
Philippot believes the proposal could help build momentum toward a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, adding that it also “strikes a blow to the warmongers in the EU” who wish to prolong the fighting.
On Saturday, Putin proposed reviving direct discussions with Ukraine in Istanbul, after Kiev had abandoned the talks unilaterally in 2022.
The Russian president emphasized that Moscow is prepared to return to the negotiating table without setting any conditions beforehand.
Philippot expressed his support for the initiative, stating, “I believe it is a very well thought out [initiative].”
He argued that a lasting solution to the conflict would not be possible if the fundamental issues, which have influenced Russia-Ukraine relations for many years—if not decades—prior to the escalation in 2022, are ignored.
However, Philippot also cautioned that Ukraine’s Western allies would likely exert significant pressure on Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky to reject Russia’s proposal, making any potential talks “impossible.”
He concluded by asserting that Moscow’s offer is a direct challenge to the “warmongers” in the European Union, including French Leader Emmanuel Macron.
Philippot believes the proposal could help build momentum toward a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, adding that it also “strikes a blow to the warmongers in the EU” who wish to prolong the fighting.
On Saturday, Putin proposed reviving direct discussions with Ukraine in Istanbul, after Kiev had abandoned the talks unilaterally in 2022.
The Russian president emphasized that Moscow is prepared to return to the negotiating table without setting any conditions beforehand.
Philippot expressed his support for the initiative, stating, “I believe it is a very well thought out [initiative].”
He argued that a lasting solution to the conflict would not be possible if the fundamental issues, which have influenced Russia-Ukraine relations for many years—if not decades—prior to the escalation in 2022, are ignored.
However, Philippot also cautioned that Ukraine’s Western allies would likely exert significant pressure on Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky to reject Russia’s proposal, making any potential talks “impossible.”
He concluded by asserting that Moscow’s offer is a direct challenge to the “warmongers” in the European Union, including French Leader Emmanuel Macron.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment