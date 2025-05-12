MP Excise Dept Continues Crackdown Against Illegal Liquor Trade In Bhopal

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 12 (IANS) In a crackdown against illegal liquor trade, the Madhya Pradesh Excise department carried out extensive raids at multiple locations and seized branded liquor bottles at multiple locations in Bhopal.

The Excise teams along with police personnel carried out raids on late Sunday night at several restaurants and eateries located in Kolar Road, near Kerwa Dam and nearby ISBT in Bhopal.

During the raids, the State Excise department found that people present there were served liquor, which is prohibited.

The Excise team also seized branded liquor bottles stored in restaurants and eateries were raided on Sunday night.

The raids were conducted at the L.N. hotel, Deshi Tadka, Natkhad Dhaba, Bhaialal Dhaba, Basil Restaurant, Tree Chapter, among others.

The operation, led by Assistant Excise Commissioner Virendra Dhakad, resulted in the registration of more than a dozen cases under the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, police said on Monday.

The latest raids follow a major enforcement action last week, in which Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh ordered the suspension of licenses and sealing of 59 restaurants, hotels, and bars for regulatory violations.

While on Saturday, raids were conducted at more than a dozen establishments in key areas such as Kerwa Dam Road, Ratibad, Number 10 Market, Arera Colony, Bairagarh, and Berasia Road.

The teams found multiple instances of illegal liquor being stored and served to customers in violation of licensing norms.

In addition, the State Excise department also took action against individuals involved in producing and selling illicit liquor made using unauthorised hand-made furnaces along Berasia Road.

Excise officials have reiterated their commitment to maintaining strict vigilance and ensuring compliance across all licensed establishments in the city.

The department has also urged citizens to report any suspicious or illegal liquor activity in their vicinity.

Earlier on May 3, Bhopal district administration has sealed around 60 restaurants, hotels, cub-bars after suspending their excise licences following extensive raids were conducted at multiple locations in the city.