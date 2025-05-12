Aim To Complete Barapullah Phase-3 Flyover By December: Delhi PWD Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) The Delhi government is pushing to complete the long-delayed Barapullah Phase-3 flyover by December this year, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Monday during a visit to the project site.

Describing it as a major infrastructure initiative, Verma said work has picked up pace after delays caused by pending payments and administrative hurdles under the previous government.

"This is a very big project. The company handling the construction had raised concerns about non-payment. We have cleared those dues, and you can see the progress -- last time we visited, work was stalled, but now the bridge is almost ready," Verma told reporters.

"We're actively following up on the approvals needed to shift the trees. The previous government neglected this issue and failed to release contractor payments, causing major delays. We are now working to ensure the remaining work is completed at the earliest," Verma added.

The third phase of the Barapullah elevated corridor project was to connect South Delhi to East Delhi. This project, which was started seven years ago, has not been completed yet, despite tall claims and promises. Efforts are also being made to increase the length of the Barapullah flyover through this project. The total length of the phase 1, 2 and 3 corridors of Barapullah flyover is 9.5 km.

The Barapullah Phase-3 corridor aims to provide signal-free travel between east Delhi's Mayur Vihar-I and AIIMS in south Delhi by linking the new flyover with the existing Barapullah stretch at Sarai Kale Khan.

Though 98 per cent of the construction has been completed, the remaining work is held up due to pending approvals from the forest department for the relocation of nearly 200 trees. The project, which began in 2015, was initially scheduled for completion in 2017.