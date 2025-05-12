India To Hold Civilian Defense Drills Amid Rising Tensions With Pakistan

As tensions rise between India and Pakistan, New Delhi has ordered states and territories across India to conduct civilian defense drills. This move aims to test defensive mechanisms for civilians in case of a potential airstrike.

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs directed that the civilian defense exercises be held in various states, including Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday, May 7.

According to Indian media reports, the drills will include air raid sirens, power outage procedures, and safety protocols for citizens, including students, during airstrikes.

The upcoming exercise will also involve evacuation drills and the protection of critical infrastructure such as power plants and military facilities. Sources from the Indian government stated that the drill aims to prepare civilians and government agencies for a possible air attack.

This exercise comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following a recent attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan's military also conducted a military exercise near the Kashmir border in recent days, further escalating the situation.

These measures follow the deadly April 22 attack in the Pahalgam tourist area in Indian-administered Kashmir, blamed on Islamabad. Pakistan has denied the accusation and warned of retaliation to any military actions.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army reported several firefights along the Line of Control in Kashmir in recent nights. Islamabad also confirmed the second test of a 120-kilometer surface-to-surface missile.

The Kashmir dispute, ongoing since 1947, has escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, raising fears of a broader conflict.

The ongoing military maneuvers and defense drills reflect the growing sense of vulnerability and the need for preparedness as tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations continue to rise. The situation has drawn international concern, urging both countries to seek peaceful resolutions to prevent further escalation and potential conflict.

