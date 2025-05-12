20 Israeli Jets Strike Yemen After Houthi Missile Hits Ben Gurion Airport

On May 5, 2025, Israel conducted a series of airstrikes targeting Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen's Hodeidah province. The operation was in response to a ballistic missile attack by the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport the previous day, which resulted in injuries to several individuals and temporary suspension of flights.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) deployed approximately 20 fighter jets, dropping over 50 munitions on strategic Houthi positions, including the Hodeidah port and a cement factory in Bajil. The IDF stated that these sites were integral to the Houthis' military infrastructure, facilitating Iranian arms transfers and serving as sources of revenue.

Health authorities in Yemen reported that the airstrikes resulted in at least two fatalities and 42 injuries. The Houthis condemned the attacks, accusing Israel of targeting economic facilities due to its inability to achieve military objectives.

The United States confirmed that while it coordinated with Israel on the operation, it did not participate directly in the airstrikes. However, U.S. forces conducted separate strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen on the same day.

This escalation marks the sixth Israeli strike on Houthi positions in Yemen since mid-2024, highlighting the growing regional tensions and the Houthis' expanding role in the broader Middle East conflict. The Houthis have vowed continued resistance, pledging more attacks unless the Gaza offensive ends.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Israel's commitment to defending its sovereignty and citizens, stating that the country would respond decisively to threats from the Houthis and their Iranian backers. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, amid concerns over further destabilization in the region.

