EU Urges Medical Education Access For Women In Afghanistan

On May 5, the European Union marked the International Day of the Midwife by emphasizing the critical role of Afghan midwives in reducing maternal and infant mortality. The EU highlighted that empowering midwives strengthens Afghanistan's healthcare system and called for unrestricted access to medical education for women and girls.

The EU's statement comes amid ongoing restrictions imposed by the Taliban, including a ban on women pursuing medical education, which has drawn widespread condemnation from international health organizations. These restrictions have exacerbated Afghanistan's already dire maternal health crisis.

Afghanistan continues to have one of the highest maternal mortality rates globally, with 638 deaths per 100,000 live births. The World Health Organization reports that daily, 24 mothers and 167 infants die from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth.

The shortage of qualified female healthcare providers, particularly midwives, has been intensified by the Taliban's policies. Many female medical professionals have left their positions due to harassment and restrictive regulations, leaving rural areas especially underserved.

International organizations, including the United Nations, warn that without immediate action to restore women's access to medical education and employment, Afghanistan's maternal health crisis will worsen. The EU urges the Taliban to lift educational bans and support the training and deployment of midwives to save lives and stabilize the healthcare system.

