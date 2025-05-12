Friedrich Merz Elected As Germany's New Chancellor In Second Round Vote

In a decisive second round of voting, the German Bundestag has elected Friedrich Merz, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), as the new Chancellor of Germany. The vote took place on Tuesday, May 6, following an initial round earlier in the day that failed to yield a majority.

According to Deutsche Welle, Merz secured 325 votes in the second round, surpassing the required threshold of 316 to form a government. His election marks a significant political milestone for the CDU after years in opposition, as it now returns to lead the federal government.

The first round of voting, held earlier in the morning, ended in a surprising setback for Merz, who received only 310 votes-six short of the required majority. This unexpected result prompted swift negotiations among major political factions in the Bundestag.

In response to the impasse, Lars Klingbeil, co-leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and acting Vice Chancellor, initiated consultations with leaders of other parliamentary factions. These discussions led to a rare cross-party agreement among the CDU/CSU, SPD, the Greens, and the Left Party to jointly request a second vote later the same day.

The joint appeal demonstrated a shared commitment to maintaining political stability in the country, particularly amid ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges. The cross-party consensus allowed for a renewed vote and ultimately led to Merz's successful election.

Friedrich Merz, known for his conservative stance on economic and social issues, is expected to focus on national security, energy independence, and fiscal reform in his early months in office. His leadership comes at a time when Germany is grappling with inflation, climate targets, and shifting dynamics within the European Union.

With this victory, Merz is poised to shape Germany's domestic and international policy direction for the coming years. The successful formation of a broad coalition suggests a period of relative political cohesion, though challenges remain as the new government begins its legislative agenda.

