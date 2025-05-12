India Strikes Pakistan Over Kashmir Attack Pakistan Vows Response

Photo: AFP

India launched missile strikes on several locations inside Pakistan and Pakistani-administered Kashmir early Tuesday, in what it described as a limited operation targeting militant infrastructure. The action has drawn a strong response from Pakistan, which warned of potential retaliation, raising concerns about rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

The operation, referred to by Indian officials as“Operation Sindoor,” reportedly struck nine sites, including areas in Bahawalpur and Kotli. India's Ministry of External Affairs stated that the strikes were“focused, measured, and non-escalatory,” and were aimed at dismantling groups allegedly responsible for the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, where 26 people, including Hindu pilgrims, lost their lives in one of the deadliest such incidents in the region in years.

Pakistan confirmed strikes on three locations and reported at least three fatalities. The numbers, however, have not been independently verified and vary across reports. Local media and unverified social media posts mentioned additional casualties and property damage, though the full extent remains unclear. A post on X (formerly Twitter) also claimed that a mosque in Bahawalpur allegedly linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed was among the targets, but this has not been confirmed through independent sources.

In response, Pakistan's Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, condemned the strikes and warned that any further military action would be met with a“decisive response.” Pakistani officials claimed to have had advance intelligence of India's operation and reported placing air defense systems on alert. An unverified claim circulating online suggested that Pakistan shot down two Indian aircraft, but there has been no official confirmation of this.

The missile strikes follow a series of diplomatic and military escalations between the two countries since the Pahalgam incident. Both nations have taken steps such as recalling diplomats, suspending airspace access, halting trade agreements, and withdrawing from long-standing bilateral accords. India recently suspended participation in the Indus Waters Treaty, while Pakistan declared a withdrawal from the Simla Agreement.

Military preparedness has also intensified on both sides. Pakistan conducted a short-range ballistic missile test on May 3, while India carried out civil defense drills in several states, including the use of air raid sirens-marking the first time such tests were conducted since 1971. There have also been reports of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in recent weeks.

International reactions have called for calm and de-escalation. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging restraint and reaffirming support for regional stability. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed concern over the rising tensions and emphasized the importance of avoiding further confrontation. Similar appeals have come from China and Gulf nations. Meanwhile, Indian authorities have briefed over 100 foreign missions in New Delhi on the reasons behind their military action.

In neighboring Afghanistan, the developments have stirred public attention. Over the years, a significant portion of Afghan public sentiment has grown critical of Pakistan's role in regional affairs, particularly regarding allegations of its long-term support for armed groups operating in Afghanistan. Historical grievances, stemming from Pakistan's involvement with Mujahideen factions during the 1970s and subsequent decades, continue to influence perceptions in Afghan society.

Following the latest strikes, many Afghan social media users expressed solidarity with India. This trend is not new; during past conflicts or even in sporting events, Afghan public opinion has often tilted in favor of India. This sentiment has been further shaped by recent statements from some senior Pakistani officials, who acknowledged and expressed regret over their country's past involvement in supporting non-state actors in Afghanistan. Observers believe that a long-term shift in attitudes would depend on sustained changes in Pakistan's approach to its neighbor and broader regional engagement.

The current situation draws comparisons to the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, though the reported scale and targets of Tuesday's operation suggest a broader reach. Analysts caution that the absence of reliable crisis communication channels between the two countries increases the risk of miscalculation. While India's conventional military capabilities are comparatively larger, Pakistan's strategic deterrence and defense infrastructure add complexity to any potential conflict.

Both governments are under pressure from domestic constituencies, with calls in India for a firm stance on security, and in Pakistan, public sentiment tempered by economic challenges and concerns over prolonged instability. As of now, both countries remain on high alert, and the situation continues to evolve. International observers are closely monitoring for signs of further developments or responses in the days ahead.

