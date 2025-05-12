India Hits 9 Terror Sites In Pakistan Under Operation Sindoor

In response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which left 26 dead-including 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen-the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' early Wednesday, targeting multiple terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The operation, according to India's Ministry of Defence, was precise, restrained, and non-escalatory in nature.

A defence ministry statement confirmed that nine terrorist-linked locations were hit in the strikes, with no Pakistani military facilities targeted.“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution,” the ministry noted, adding that the action reflected India's pledge to hold perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack accountable.

Following the strikes, the Indian Army posted a brief message on social media platform X, declaring: “Justice is served. Jai Hind!” Top Indian leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, praised the operation and reaffirmed India's commitment to national security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier vowed to pursue terrorists“to the ends of the world.”

Pakistan's military confirmed the strikes and expressed strong condemnation. Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, spokesperson for the Pakistan Army, stated that missiles struck Kotli and Muzaffarabad in PoK and Bahawalpur in Punjab province.“Pakistan will respond at a time and place of its choosing,” he warned. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the action an“act of war.”

Tensions have significantly risen between the nuclear-armed neighbors following this exchange. The Resistance Force (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy operating in Kashmir, claimed responsibility for the April 22 attack. International observers have urged both countries to avoid escalation and pursue diplomatic channels to reduce the risk of further confrontation.

Given the delicate balance in South Asia, regional security experts, including those at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the United States Institute of Peace, have emphasized the importance of crisis management mechanisms between India and Pakistan. Both nations have fought multiple wars over Kashmir, and without careful diplomacy, further military actions could spiral into broader conflict.

As global powers watch closely, the focus now shifts to how both governments will respond diplomatically. While India asserts its right to defend its citizens, Pakistan insists the sovereignty breach will not go unanswered. The coming days are critical for de-escalation and regional stability.

