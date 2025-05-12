Carney Tells Trump: Canada Will Never Be For Sale

On May 6, 2025, Canada's newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney held his first official meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. During this meeting, Carney firmly stated that Canada would“never be for sale,” emphasizing the nation's sovereignty and independence in all dealings. This declaration came in response to Trump's past comments about the potential annexation of Canada into the United States.

Carney, who had won the Canadian elections on April 28, 2025, used this high-profile visit to underscore the importance of revisiting the economic and security relations between the two countries. He specifically voiced opposition to the tariffs imposed by the U.S. on Canadian goods, calling for a more mutually beneficial trade agreement.

Trump, while humorously mentioning the idea of Canada joining the U.S. as its“51st state,” assured that the issue was not on the agenda. Carney swiftly responded by saying that Canada was“not for sale,” which prompted a light-hearted reply from Trump,“Never say never,” accompanied by a smile.

Despite the playful tone, Carney later described the meeting as“constructive” and indicated that serious negotiations between the two countries' ministers and officials would begin soon. Both sides expressed optimism about future discussions.

Following the summit, the Canadian dollar saw a notable rise against the U.S. dollar, reaching its highest point in seven months. Canadian officials were pleased with the outcome of the meeting, with one senior delegate rating the talks as a“10 out of 10.” This positive atmosphere marked the beginning of a renewed phase in U.S.-Canada relations.

The growing economic ties between the two countries were highlighted by the fact that Canada is the U.S.'s second-largest trading partner after Mexico, with trade in goods surpassing $760 billion last year. The meeting's outcome signals a promising future for continued collaboration between these two North American giants.

