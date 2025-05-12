UN Chief Urges Military Restraint From India And Pakistan

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed serious concern over India's recent military operations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. In a statement released early Wednesday, May 7, Guterres urged both India and Pakistan to refrain from any further military escalation in the region, which has long been a flashpoint for conflict.

Guterres stated that the UN is deeply troubled by the rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.“The Secretary-General is concerned about India's military operations in Kashmir and urges both countries to avoid actions that could escalate the situation,” the UN spokesperson told media outlets.

The Secretary-General emphasized the global consequences of a renewed military conflict between India and Pakistan. He warned that“the world cannot afford another military confrontation” between the two nations, underlining the importance of restraint and responsibility in handling cross-border tensions.

These remarks followed India's targeted strikes on multiple military positions within Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Indian authorities claimed the operations were in response to a deadly militant attack that killed 26 tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir. The Indian government has attributed the attack to Pakistan-based insurgents, further straining diplomatic ties.

In response to the escalation, Guterres urged both sides to exercise 'maximum military restraint' and prioritize diplomacy. He highlighted the critical need for dialogue, negotiations, and peaceful resolution through international norms and frameworks. This aligns with long-standing UN resolutions calling for bilateral engagement over Kashmir.

The international community has consistently called for peace in the Kashmir region, urging both India and Pakistan to honor ceasefire agreements and engage in meaningful dialogue. As tensions rise, voices from global institutions and neighboring countries underscore the urgency of avoiding a humanitarian and geopolitical crisis.

